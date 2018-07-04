California Companies Flocking To Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona - Businesses in California have taken notice of Arizona’s efforts to become the most attractive place to start or grow a business.
For the last four years, Arizona has earned a top-ten ranking as a best state for business in Chief Executive Magazine’s annual survey of “Best & Worst States for Business” -- while the state of California has ranked last every year the survey has been conducted.
Tired of burdensome regulations and crippling costs, California businesses both large and small are choosing to take advantage of Arizona’s high quality of life, innovation-friendly regulations, low taxes and qualified workers.
Here’s more about California businesses flocking to the state of Arizona:
Since 2015, a total of 49 companies have chosen to set up shop in Arizona.
The exodus of California businesses has brought Arizona more than 18,000 jobs and over $9 billion in capital.
California companies choosing to conduct business in Arizona come from a range of industries, including banking and finance, information technology, and bioscience and biotechnology.
California companies such as ZipRecruiter, Stitch Fix, Apple and Google are among those that have chosen to discover Arizona.