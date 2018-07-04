California Companies Flocking To Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona - Businesses in California have taken notice of Arizona’s efforts to become the most attractive place to start or grow a business.

For the last four years, Arizona has earned a top-ten ranking as a best state for business in Chief Executive Magazine’s annual survey of “Best & Worst States for Business” -- while the state of California has ranked last every year the survey has been conducted.

Tired of burdensome regulations and crippling costs, California businesses both large and small are choosing to take advantage of Arizona’s high quality of life, innovation-friendly regulations, low taxes and qualified workers.

Here’s more about California businesses flocking to the state of Arizona: