FDA issues guidance to help animal drug manufacturers meet antimicrobial sales data reporting requirements

Washington, DC - Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is releasing Guidance for Industry #252, “Antimicrobial Animal Drug Sales and Distribution Reporting Small Entity Compliance Guide.” The guidance follows publication of the May 2016 Antimicrobial Animal Drug Sales and Distribution final rule, which, among other things, revised the annual reporting requirements for drug sponsors of all antimicrobials sold or distributed for use in food-producing animals in order to obtain estimates of sales broken out by major food-producing species (i.e., cattle, swine, chickens, turkeys).

The guidance is intended to help small businesses comply with reporting requirements for antimicrobial drug products sold or distributed for use in food-producing animals.

Section 105 of the Animal Drug User Fee Amendments of 2008 (ADUFA 105) requires antimicrobial animal drug sponsors to annually report to the FDA the amount of all antimicrobial drugs they sell and distribute for use in food-producing animals, including those medically important antimicrobials that are used in human and veterinary medicine. For more information, please see the annual ADUFA reports.

Antimicrobial resistance is recognized as a growing global threat, and antimicrobial use in animals can contribute to the emergence of antimicrobial resistance in bacteria that may be transferred to humans, thereby reducing the effectiveness of antimicrobial drugs for treating human disease. The FDA is committed to limiting resistance arising from the use of antibiotics in food-producing animals, while continuing to ensure the availability of safe and effective antibiotics for use in animals and humans. Compliance with the reporting requirements for the sale and distribution of antimicrobials in food-producing animals is important to our overall efforts to understand and combat antimicrobial resistance.

