Sexual Exploitation of a minor arrest

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, June 21, 2018, 36 year old Daniel Rico was arrested and booked for allegedly having sexual contact with a juvenile female whom is known to him. The victim was under the age of 15 at the time of the alleged incident which, occurred from 2013 to 2016.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.