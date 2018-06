United States and India To Hold 2+2 Dialogue

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis will host Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Minister of Defense Nirmala Sitharaman in Washington, D.C., for the inaugural U.S.-India 2+2 Dialogue on July 6.

The meeting will focus on strengthening strategic, security, and defense cooperation as the United States and India jointly confront global challenges.