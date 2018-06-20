Terrorist Attack in Nigeria

Washington, DC - The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack on Saturday night in Damboa, Nigeria.

This violent attack, aimed at civilians celebrating with their families and communities during the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, is a reminder of the depravity of those who commit such attacks against innocent people. The United States stands firm with Nigeria in its fight against terrorism. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who were injured and killed, and mourn all those who were lost.