Nebraska Man Sentenced to Prison for Possessing Child Pornography

Omaha, Nebraska - A Nebraska man was sentenced to six years in prison today for possessing child pornography in May 2017, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and U.S. Attorney Joseph P. Kelly for the District of Nebraska.

Douglas Goldsberry, 46, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, pleaded guilty on March 19 to one count of possessing child pornography. Goldsberry was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp of the District of Nebraska, who ordered him to serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison sentence and ordered him to pay $2,500 in restitution. Goldsberry will serve his federal sentence concurrent with a state prison sentence for pandering for which he is currently incarcerated.

According to admissions made in connection with his guilty plea, in May 2017, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Goldsberry after he was suspected of ordering escorts to his neighbors’ home without their knowledge. Law enforcement seized Goldsberry’s digital devices for evidence of pandering and discovered child pornography images on two of the seized devices. The material included images and videos from 81 known child pornography series, and also included depictions of infants and depictions involving bondage of children.

The FBI Cyber Crimes Task Force is investigating this case. Trial Attorney William M. Grady of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael P. Norris of the District of Nebraska are prosecuting the case.

This investigation is a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.