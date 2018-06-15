Governor Ducey Honors Memory Of Navajo Code Talker Samuel Tom Holiday

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey issued a statement honoring the life and memory of Samuel Tom Holiday, a Navajo Code Talker who served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. Mr. Holiday passed on June 11, 2018.

“Yesterday, the Navajo Nation lost a true American patriot and hero, Samuel Tom Holiday,” said Governor Ducey. “His passing reminds us of the incredible contribution the Navajo Code Talkers made to the allied forces in World War II through the use of their native language. By answering the call to defend freedom, Mr. Holiday and others from the Navajo Nation made crucial contributions to our victory in WWII. We express our condolences to Mr. Holiday’s family and friends and our gratitude for his legacy of service to this great nation.”