President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Personnel to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Shannon Lee Goessling of Florida, to be the Director of the Office of Violence Against Women at the Department of Justice.

Ms. Goessling, in her twenty-five year successful legal and business career, has been a prosecutor, businesswoman, non-profit executive, and chief legal counsel. She served as a State prosecutor for almost a decade, rising to head the Crimes Against Women and Children Unit in Georgia’s largest county. As a sole practitioner for thirteen years, she advocated for victims of domestic violence and other crimes, and represented small businesses. She served as the Executive Director and Chief Legal Counsel of a national public interest law firm and policy center, advancing the rule of law. Additionally, Ms. Goessling founded two small businesses, spanning eighteen years. Ms. Goessling served as faculty for the National District Attorneys Association and was a member of the Georgia Advisory Committee to the United States Civil Rights Commission. Ms. Goessling earned her B.A., cum laude from Rollins College, where she was inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa, and her J.D. from Emory University School of Law.

Daniel Simmons of Virginia, to be an Assistant Secretary for Energy, Efficiency, and Renewable Energy at the Department of Energy.

Mr. Simmons has served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) at the U.S. Department of Energy. He oversaw technology development in the energy efficiency, renewable power, and sustainable transportation sectors, leading EERE to achieve its vision of a strong and prosperous America powered by clean, affordable, and secure energy. Prior to government service, Mr. Simmons served as the Institute for Energy Research’s Vice President for Policy promoting affordable energy for all Americans. He previously served as director of the Natural Resources Task Force at the American Legislative Exchange Council, was a research fellow at the Mercatus Center, and worked as professional staff on the Committee on Resources of the United States House of Representatives. Mr. Simmons is a graduate of Utah State University and George Mason University School of Law.

Irving Bailey of Florida, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation for a remainder of a three-year term expiring December 17, 2018 and an additional three-year term expiring December 17, 2021.