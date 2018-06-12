President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Before Expanded Bilateral Meeting

Singapore - Remarks by President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Before Expanded Bilateral Meeting:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Mr. Chairman, it’s a great honor to be with you. And I know that we will have tremendous success together, and we will solve a big problem, a big dilemma that, until this point, has been unable to be solved. I know that, working together, we will get it taken care of. So it’s a great honor. Thank you very much.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) (Inaudible.) We overcame all kinds of skepticism and speculations about this summit and I believe that this is good prelude for peace.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I believe, too.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) (Inaudible.)

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We will solve it. We will be successful and I look forward to working on it with you. It will be done.

Thank you very much. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you. Thank you very much.