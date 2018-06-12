President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Before Expanded Bilateral Meeting

Details

Singapore - Remarks by President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Before Expanded Bilateral Meeting:

PRESIDENT TRUMP:  Mr. Chairman, it’s a great honor to be with you.  And I know that we will have tremendous success together, and we will solve a big problem, a big dilemma that, until this point, has been unable to be solved.  I know that, working together, we will get it taken care of.  So it’s a great honor.  Thank you very much.

CHAIRMAN KIM:  (As interpreted.)  (Inaudible.)  We overcame all kinds of skepticism and speculations about this summit and I believe that this is good prelude for peace.

PRESIDENT TRUMP:  I believe, too.

CHAIRMAN KIM:  (As interpreted.)  (Inaudible.)

PRESIDENT TRUMP:  We will solve it.  We will be successful and I look forward to working on it with you.  It will be done.

Thank you very much.  Thank you very much, everybody.  Thank you.  Thank you very much.

  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Before Expanded Bilateral Meeting