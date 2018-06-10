Drug Dealer Indicted for Fentanyl Distribution Resulting in Overdose

Alexandria, Virginia - A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday charging a Dumfries man with distributing Fentanyl, a very potent pain killer used in the medical profession, that resulted in the non-fatal overdose of a Virginia woman.

According to the indictment, since November 2017, Christopher Sorensen, 31, engaged in a conspiracy to distribute Fentanyl, distributed Fentanyl, distributed oxycodone, and possessed Fentanyl and oxycodone with the intent to distribute such substances.

Sorensen is charged with one count of Fentanyl distribution causing serious bodily injury as well as six other drug-distribution counts. If convicted, Sorensen faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Nancy McNamara, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, made the announcement. Assistant United States Attorney James L. Trump and Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Reilly and Kaitlin Paulson are prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 1:18-cr-237.

An indictment contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.