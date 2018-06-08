Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Travel to Canada, Singapore, South Korea, and China

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada on June 9 to join President Donald Trump as the President and leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union, convene for Group of Seven (G7) meetings.

Secretary Pompeo will then accompany President Trump on his travel to Singapore. The Secretary will make additional stops in the Republic of Korea and China. The Secretary’s trip demonstrates the Administration’s focus on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and commitment to our alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific Region.

The Secretary will travel to Singapore, June 10–13, where he will participate in the President’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and bilateral events with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Secretary Pompeo will then travel to Seoul, Republic of Korea, June 13–14. He will meet with senior Korean and Japanese officials to discuss the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance, the U.S.-Japan alliance, our shared priorities, and next steps in our shared approach to North Korea.

On June 14, the Secretary will visit Beijing, China. Secretary Pompeo will have discussions with Chinese officials on bilateral, regional, and global issues that affect both countries.