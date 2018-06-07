Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary Videgaray

Washington, DC - U.S. Secretary of State Mike R. Pompeo met with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray Tuesday in Washington, DC. They discussed the recent tariff announcements and the importance of concluding an updated NAFTA agreement.

They reviewed the vital nature of our cooperation on stemming the flow of illicit drugs and irregular migrants. The Secretary recognized Mexico’s leadership in coordinating diplomatic efforts on Venezuela at the Organization of American States and in the Lima Group process.