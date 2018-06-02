Secretary of State Pompeo to Lead U.S. Delegation to the Organization of American States General Assembly

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will lead the U.S. delegation to the 48th Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), the Western Hemisphere’s oldest and most respected multilateral organization, to be held in Washington, D.C. June 3-5. Secretary Pompeo will address the General Assembly’s plenary session at 11:05 a.m. on Monday, June 4 and will engage in discussions and consultations with regional counterparts on issues of shared interest.

The U.S. delegation will also include Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan, Ambassador Carlos Trujillo, U.S. Permanent Representative to the OAS, and Francisco Palmieri, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

The Secretary’s speech will be livestreamed at www.state.gov. Follow @StateDept during the event for updates and live tweets.