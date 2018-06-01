Ruiz Food Products, Inc. Recalls 12-Count Frozen Breakfast Burritos

Washington, DC - Ruiz Food Products, Inc., a Denison, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 50,706 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos that may be contaminated with extraneous material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen cook and serve breakfast burritos were produced on March 3, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

3.38-lb. plastic wrapped packages containing 12 Count, 4.5-ounce individually wrapped frozen “EL MONTEREY SIGNATURE BURRITOS, EGG, SAUSAGE, CHEESE & POTATO” with lot code 18062 and 18063, and a best if used date of 3/3/2019 or 3/4/2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17523A” on the back of the packaging. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered after the company received complaints from consumers who reported finding white, semi-rigid plastic pieces in the product.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact the company’s consumer line at 800-772-6474. Members of the media with questions can contact Pat Summers, Communications Manager, at 559-285-1100.