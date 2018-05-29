Border Patrol Teen Boot Camp

Yuma, Arizona - Teens can get fit at the library! Agent Matthew Willis, Border Community Liaison with the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, will lead teens ages 13-18 through Border Patrol Teen Boot Camp at Yuma County Libraries June 6th-27th. Participate in stretches, mild exercises, and learn the importance of healthy eating and staying hydrated.

Wednesday, June 6th @ 9:30 a.m.

Dateland Library • 1300 S Avenue 64E, Dateland AZ



Wednesday, June 13th @ 10:00 a.m.

Wellton Library • 28790 San Jose Avenue Wellton, AZ



Thursday, June 14th @ 12:00 p.m.

San Luis Library • 1075 N 6th Avenue San Luis, AZ



Wednesday, June 20th @ 12:00 p.m.

Roll Library • 5151 S Avenue 39 East Roll, AZ



Thursday, June 21st @ 12:00 p.m.

Main Library • 2951 S 21st Drive, Yuma AZ



Wednesday, June 27th @ 12:00 p.m.

Somerton Library • 240 Canal Street Somerton, AZ



There is no charge to attend; however, registration is required, and permission slips must be turned in before the time of event. Permission slips are available at all libraries.



For more information, call Elia Juarez, Teen Services Manager, at (928) 373-6487.