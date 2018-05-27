Yuma Border Patrol Agents Arrest Rapist with Kidnapping and Burglary Convictions

San Luis, Arizona - Border Patrol agents patrolling the area of San Luis, Arizona arrested a Mexican national with previous felony convictions of first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree burglary early Thursday evening.

Yuma Station agents arrested the male subject at approximately 4:34 p.m. on Thursday after he illegally entered the United States two miles east of the San Luis Port of Entry.

During processing, agents identified the 50-year-old male from Jalisco, Mexico as Deonicio Torres-Salazar who has felony convictions of first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree burglary out of La Grande, Oregon in 1993. He was previously removed from the United States through the Del Rio, Texas Port of Entry in September 2017. After further questioning, Salazar stated he was traveling to San Luis, Arizona.

Salazar has been charged with re-entry after deportation.