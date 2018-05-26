Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Phone Call With Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos

Washington, DC - Secretary Pompeo spoke by phone today with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. Secretary Pompeo and President Santos discussed the fraudulent elections held May 20 in Venezuela and the importance of standing together as democratic nations in support of the Venezuelan people and the restoration of their democracy.

The Secretary recognized Colombia’s great compassion for Venezuelans fleeing this man-made crisis and highlighted the commitment of the United States to support Colombia’s efforts in this regard. They discussed the situation at the Hidroituango Dam in Antioquia department and Secretary Pompeo noted U.S. support as this matter proceeds.