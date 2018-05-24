President Donald J. Trump is Dedicated to Combating MS-13

Details

Washington, DC - "I am calling on the Congress to finally close the deadly loopholes that have allowed MS-13, and other criminals, to break into our country." ~ President Donald J. Trump

MS-13 IS A THREAT TO AMERICAN COMMUNITIES: President Donald J. Trump is committed to protecting communities from the violent animals of MS-13.

  • MS-13 is a transnational gang that has committed horrendous acts of violence in communities across America.
    • The gang’s motto is “mata, viola, controla,” which means “kill, rape, control.”
  • There are more than 10,000 MS-13 members in the United States and more than 30,000 members worldwide.
    • MS-13 is active in at least 40 States and the District of Columbia.
  • Local MS-13 leaders often communicate and take orders from gang leaders in El Salvador.
  • President Trump is meeting with law enforcement, local leaders, and victims of MS-13 violence on Long Island, New York.
    • Communities on Long Island have been strongly impacted by the violence and suffering spread by MS-13.
    • Police suspect MS-13 was involved in at least 25 killings on Long Island between 2016 and 2018.
    • MS-13 is the largest and most violent gang on Long Island, with an estimated 2,000 MS-13 members in the area.

STRONG ACTION AGAINST MS-13:  President Trump’s Administration is committed to combating MS-13 on all possible fronts.

  • President Trump’s Administration is fighting back against MS-13, by taking a wide range of actions against the gang.
    • ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested 796 MS-13 members and associates in fiscal year (FY) 2017, an 83 percent increase from FY 2016.
    • In 2017, the Department of Justice worked with partners in Central America to secure criminal charges against more than 4,000 MS-13 members.
    • U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 228 illegal aliens affiliated with MS-13 in FY 2017.

ELIMINATE LOOPHOLES HINDERING EFFORTS TO COMBAT MS-13: The current immigration system contains loopholes and barriers that hinder efforts to fully confront MS-13.

  • Certain loopholes in our immigration system are holding back efforts to fully confront MS-13.
  • Transnational gangs, such as MS-13, take advantage of our porous borders and seek to use our current immigration system to their advantage.
    • Federal immigration officials are not able to quickly remove alien gang members based on their membership in a gang.
    • MS-13 has sought to use the influx of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) entering the United States for recruitment.
    • According to Congressional testimony by the U.S. Border Patrol Acting Chief in June 2017, MS-13 took advantage of recent large-scale flows of foreign nationals into the United States by hiding among these populations to enter our country.
  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • President Donald J. Trump is Dedicated to Combating MS-13