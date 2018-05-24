President Donald J. Trump is Dedicated to Combating MS-13

Washington, DC - "I am calling on the Congress to finally close the deadly loopholes that have allowed MS-13, and other criminals, to break into our country." ~ President Donald J. Trump
MS-13 IS A THREAT TO AMERICAN COMMUNITIES: President Donald J. Trump is committed to protecting communities from the violent animals of MS-13.
- MS-13 is a transnational gang that has committed horrendous acts of violence in communities across America.
- The gang’s motto is “mata, viola, controla,” which means “kill, rape, control.”
- There are more than 10,000 MS-13 members in the United States and more than 30,000 members worldwide.
- MS-13 is active in at least 40 States and the District of Columbia.
- Local MS-13 leaders often communicate and take orders from gang leaders in El Salvador.
- President Trump is meeting with law enforcement, local leaders, and victims of MS-13 violence on Long Island, New York.
- Communities on Long Island have been strongly impacted by the violence and suffering spread by MS-13.
- Police suspect MS-13 was involved in at least 25 killings on Long Island between 2016 and 2018.
- MS-13 is the largest and most violent gang on Long Island, with an estimated 2,000 MS-13 members in the area.
STRONG ACTION AGAINST MS-13: President Trump’s Administration is committed to combating MS-13 on all possible fronts.
- President Trump’s Administration is fighting back against MS-13, by taking a wide range of actions against the gang.
- ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested 796 MS-13 members and associates in fiscal year (FY) 2017, an 83 percent increase from FY 2016.
- In 2017, the Department of Justice worked with partners in Central America to secure criminal charges against more than 4,000 MS-13 members.
- U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 228 illegal aliens affiliated with MS-13 in FY 2017.
ELIMINATE LOOPHOLES HINDERING EFFORTS TO COMBAT MS-13: The current immigration system contains loopholes and barriers that hinder efforts to fully confront MS-13.
- Certain loopholes in our immigration system are holding back efforts to fully confront MS-13.
- Transnational gangs, such as MS-13, take advantage of our porous borders and seek to use our current immigration system to their advantage.
- Federal immigration officials are not able to quickly remove alien gang members based on their membership in a gang.
- MS-13 has sought to use the influx of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) entering the United States for recruitment.
- According to Congressional testimony by the U.S. Border Patrol Acting Chief in June 2017, MS-13 took advantage of recent large-scale flows of foreign nationals into the United States by hiding among these populations to enter our country.