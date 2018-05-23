Arizona To Host Super Bowl LVII

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement on the selection of Arizona as the host of Super Bowl LVII at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

“This is a huge win for our state! Arizona has continued to prove itself as a premier destination for spectacular sporting events, and we are thrilled to be hosting Super Bowl LVII. Thank you to Michael Bidwill, David Rousseau and the entire Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee for working to make this a reality,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona is looking forward to providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience that NFL fans deserve with blue skies, warm sunshine and world class recreation, hotel accommodations, transportation and culinary options and entertainment. There’s a lot of work to do to prepare, so let’s get to work.”