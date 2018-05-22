President Donald J. Trump is Defending American Values

Washington, DC - "Together, we are building a safe, strong, and proud America." ~ President Donald J. Trump
PRESERVING SANCTITY OF LIFE: President Donald J. Trump’s policies are ending taxpayer support of the abortion industry.
- The Trump Administration protected taxpayers by disentangling the Title X family planning program from programs that perform, support, or refer patients for abortions. Regulations proposed this week from the Department of Health and Human Services would:
- Require clear physical and financial divisions between programs that receive Title X funding and programs that perform or support abortion as family planning.
- Contain neither the Reagan-era abortion counseling prohibition (a so-called “gag rule”), nor the Clinton-era abortion counseling mandate.
- Reflect popular consensus: six in ten Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortions.
- President Trump overturned an Obama-era ban on States defunding abortion providers and issued guidance to ensure that taxpayer dollars do not subsidize abortion coverage in Obamacare exchange plans.
- The President reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy and cut the U.S. contribution to the U.N. Population Fund, ensuring our foreign aid will not fund the global abortion industry.
- President Trump is supporting the House-passed Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would stop late-term abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
DEFENDING RELIGIOUS LIBERTY: President Trump is defending and promoting Americans’ constitutional rights to religious freedom.
- The President issued conscience regulations protecting healthcare providers such as the Little Sisters of the Poor from having to violate their religious or moral beliefs or shut their doors.
- The President reversed an Obama administration policy to ensure that houses of worship receive the disaster aid to which they are legally entitled.
- The Trump Administration is defending religious liberty in the courts, supporting multiple religious objectors in their efforts to freely exercise their beliefs.
- The President is bringing religious groups back into the fold by ensuring religious groups and their partners are critical participants in the policy making process.
RESTORING RULE OF LAW: By appointing rule-of-law judges and enforcing immigration laws, President Trump has reshaped the judiciary and is restoring rule of law.
- President Trump has appointed a record number of Federal judges, who are standing up for our constitutional rights—including appointing Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
- President Trump is combatting the scourge of illegal immigration, securing initial funding for a wall on the Southern border, working with immigration officials to target violent illegal aliens already in the country, and combatting “sanctuary cities” nationwide.
REDUCING THE BURDEN OF GOVERNMENT: President Trump’s policies have reduced the size of government, and promoted individual liberty, creating space for the economy to grow.
- President Trump has reduced the size of government by working with Congress to pass the largest tax cuts in history; he has also implemented unprecedented regulatory reform.
- The President has ended burdensome Obama-era programs, providing regulatory relief from Obamacare, rescinding Obama’s Clean Power Plan, and leaving the Paris Climate Accords.