President Donald J. Trump is Defending American Values

Washington, DC - "Together, we are building a safe, strong, and proud America." ~ President Donald J. Trump

PRESERVING SANCTITY OF LIFE: President Donald J. Trump’s policies are ending taxpayer support of the abortion industry.

The Trump Administration protected taxpayers by disentangling the Title X family planning program from programs that perform, support, or refer patients for abortions. Regulations proposed this week from the Department of Health and Human Services would: Require clear physical and financial divisions between programs that receive Title X funding and programs that perform or support abortion as family planning. Contain neither the Reagan-era abortion counseling prohibition (a so-called “gag rule”), nor the Clinton-era abortion counseling mandate. Reflect popular consensus: six in ten Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortions.

President Trump overturned an Obama-era ban on States defunding abortion providers and issued guidance to ensure that taxpayer dollars do not subsidize abortion coverage in Obamacare exchange plans.

The President reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy and cut the U.S. contribution to the U.N. Population Fund, ensuring our foreign aid will not fund the global abortion industry.

President Trump is supporting the House-passed Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would stop late-term abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

DEFENDING RELIGIOUS LIBERTY: President Trump is defending and promoting Americans’ constitutional rights to religious freedom.

The President issued conscience regulations protecting healthcare providers such as the Little Sisters of the Poor from having to violate their religious or moral beliefs or shut their doors.

The President reversed an Obama administration policy to ensure that houses of worship receive the disaster aid to which they are legally entitled.

The Trump Administration is defending religious liberty in the courts, supporting multiple religious objectors in their efforts to freely exercise their beliefs.

The President is bringing religious groups back into the fold by ensuring religious groups and their partners are critical participants in the policy making process.

RESTORING RULE OF LAW: By appointing rule-of-law judges and enforcing immigration laws, President Trump has reshaped the judiciary and is restoring rule of law.

President Trump has appointed a record number of Federal judges, who are standing up for our constitutional rights—including appointing Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

President Trump is combatting the scourge of illegal immigration, securing initial funding for a wall on the Southern border, working with immigration officials to target violent illegal aliens already in the country, and combatting “sanctuary cities” nationwide.

REDUCING THE BURDEN OF GOVERNMENT: President Trump’s policies have reduced the size of government, and promoted individual liberty, creating space for the economy to grow.