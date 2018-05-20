Deputy Secretary of State Sullivan's Meeting With Argentine Foreign Minister Faurie

Washington, DC - Today, Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met with Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie on the margins of the G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Buenos Aires.

Deputy Secretary Sullivan thanked Foreign Minister Faurie for the Argentine government’s leadership of the G-20. He also expressed strong support for the Macri Administration’s efforts to grow the Argentine economy.

The Deputy Secretary praised the Argentine Foreign Minister for his leadership in advocating for a resolution to Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis and for galvanizing regional support for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.