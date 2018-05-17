White House Press Secretary on the House Passage of the VA MISSION Act

President Donald J. Trump applauds the House of Representatives for voting to pass the VA MISSION Act today. This important legislation will transform the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) into a high-performing and integrated healthcare system for the 21st century. This system will strengthen the VA and provide timely and seamless care to VA patients, modernize VA health care by making investments in VA assets and provide $5.2 billion in urgently needed funds in order to prevent interruption of Veterans currently using the Choice Program. The President encourages members of the Senate to put the needs of our nation’s veterans over partisan politics, and pass this necessary legislation before Memorial Day to ensure that our Nation’s bravest do not have to wait in never-ending lines to receive the care they rightfully deserve.