Governor Ducey Signs Food Truck Freedom Bill

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation that streamlines the operation of mobile food vendors by creating a statewide licensing framework developed by the Arizona Department of Health Services to establish a cohesive standard for health, safety and operating practices.

The very nature of the food truck industry requires owners to be mobile and travel to do business — often crossing county and city lines. Currently, food truck operators must comply with a patchwork of regulations as they cross these jurisdictions within Arizona to do business. Under this bill, food truck operators can now concentrate more on their customers than complying with varying regulations as they travel the state.

“Food truck operators are entrepreneurs who are offering a great product that Arizonans love. Creating a level playing field and a uniform standard for Arizona’s food trucks is a commonsense move. This is a step in the right direction to help the rapidly growing food truck industry in Arizona by eliminating the confusion and barriers caused by varying regulations,” said Governor Ducey.