Construction on I-8 and Araby Road to affect travel to AWC Commencement

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College will be celebrating the 2018 Commencement on Friday, May 18, at 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7150 E. 24th St. Graduates must report to the Gila Ridge High School Hawk Gym promptly at 7 p.m. The processional will begin at 7:40 p.m. under leadership of the Grand Marshal.

Those attending and participating in commencement should allow for extra travel time as traffic interchange improvements will be underway nearby for phase 2 of the Araby Road South Roundabout.

Beginning Wednesday, May 16, the eastbound I-8 off-ramp at Araby Road is scheduled to close as well as access to Araby from Gila Ridge Road. Araby Road will also be reduced to one lane in both directions between 30th to 26th Streets starting May 17.

Those driving to the ceremony from west of 3E are encouraged to use Hwy 95 to Araby Road to avoid construction and homebound traffic. Attendees coming from east of 3E are encouraged to take 9E to get to 24th Street.

People can visit www.azdot.gov/ArabyRoadTI for more information about the project.