Washington, DC - Five Nominations and Two Withdrawals Sent to the Senate Today:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Randy W. Berry, of Colorado, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

Mindy Brashears, of Texas, to be Under Secretary of Agriculture for Food Safety, vice Elisabeth Ann Hagen, resigned.

Kyle McCarter, of Illinois, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Kenya.

Tibor Peter Nagy, Jr., of Texas, to be an Assistant Secretary of State (African Affairs), vice Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Gordon D. Sondland, of Washington, to be Representative of the United States of America to the European Union, with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

WITHDRAWALS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Adam Lerrick, of Wyoming, to be a Deputy Under Secretary of the Treasury, vice Ramin Toloui, which was sent to the Senate on January 8, 2018.

Ryan Douglas Nelson, of Idaho, to be Solicitor of the Department of the Interior, vice Hilary Chandler Tompkins, which was sent to the Senate on January 8, 2018.