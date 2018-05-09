Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Guatemalan Sex Offender

Ajo, Arizona - Ajo Station Border Patrol agents apprehended a male Guatemalan national Sunday evening after he re-entered the U.S. illegally northwest of Lukeville.

Agents arrested 38-year-old Luis Quisquinay-Mendoza and transported him to the Ajo Station for processing.

During a subsequent fingerprint and criminal records check, agents discovered that Quisquinay was convicted in 2009 for sexual molestation of a minor in Jackson County, Missouri, and removed from the country in 2011.

Quisquinay now faces prosecution for immigration violations including re-entry as a felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.