Vice President Mike Pence’s Meeting with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Washington, DC - Vice President Mike Pence met with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom. Both agreed that the strong partnership between the two countries was exemplified by our joint leadership in responding to the poisoning of a private citizen in Salisbury using chemical weapons and the allied airstrikes following the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime.

The Vice President emphasized the importance of ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, and that North Korea commits to verifiable denuclearization. Both welcomed the President’s upcoming visit to the United Kingdom in July and agreed to continue to work together to address geopolitical challenges.