57 Member/Associates of Various White Supremacists Gangs Charged in Kidnapping and Drug Conspiracies

Dallas, Texas - Fifty-seven individuals, who are connected to various white supremacist gangs have been charged in a case led by the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and coordinated by the Texas Anti-Gang Center with participating partners such as the Dallas Police Department Criminal Intelligence Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Special Agent in Charge Clyde E. Shelley, Jr. of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement along with Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Monday at a press conference.

The 57 individuals were charged in conspiracy to commit kidnapping and drug trafficking conspiracies outlined in the Indictment. 42 of those defendants were arrested in last week’s takedown operation, ninewere already in custody at various locations on unrelated state charges, and six have not yet been arrested.

Each of those defendants arrested made their initial appearance last week or will do so today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.

“Not only do white supremacists gangs subscribe to a repugnant, hateful ideology, they also engage in significant, organized and violent criminal activity,” Attorney General Sessions said. “Under the Trump administration, the Department of Justice has targeted every violent criminal gang member in the United States. The quantities of drugs, guns, and money seized in this case are staggering. And so I want to thank U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox, Assistant U.S. Attorney P.J. Meitl, DEA, the Marshals Service, ATF, as well as our fabulous state and local partners, Texas DPS and the Dallas Police Department, for their hard work. Today’s indictment, arrests, seizures make this country safer.”

According to the Indictment, the defendants were members of, associated with, or performed drug transactions with, various white supremacists organizations or individuals including the “Aryan Circle,” the “Aryan Brotherhood of Texas” (ABT), the “Aryan Brotherhood,” the “Peckerwoods,” the “Soldiers of Aryan Culture,” and the “Dirty White Boys,” and they engaged in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics throughout North Texas and elsewhere. Some defendants were also member of or associated with the criminal street or prison gang Tango Blast. Certain defendants used firearms to further their drug trafficking activities.

The Indictment alleges that from approximately October 2015 through April 2018, the defendants conspired together, and with others, to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to the Indictment, the defendants arranged for the acquisition of methamphetamine and its distribution and delivery. They used stash houses or other locations to store the methamphetamine and acted as intermediaries and brokers to negotiate the acquisition, price, delivery and payment for the quantities of methamphetamine.

In January 2018 and February 2018, according to the Indictment, four defendants kidnapped an individual and held the victim for several days to obtain stolen drug proceeds that the defendants believed belonged to them. The defendants pointed a pistol at the victims head, threatened to kill the victim, hit the victim with a large wooden object on the back of the head and used a hatchet to chop off a portion of the victim’s left index finger.

Throughout the investigation, agents stopped the flow or seized over 190 kilograms of methamphetamine, 31 firearms, and seized approximately $376,587 in cash.

“Drug trafficking is a dangerous and violent business—that is a reality. It is clear that these hate-fueled gangs will do whatever they must do in order to carry on their drug trafficking business. Firearms, body armor, illegal drugs, drug proceeds and unspeakable physical violence are the tools of their trade. The collaborative law enforcement and prosecutorial effort that led to the Indictment and arrest of these defendants is the first step in closing down their drug dealing organizations for good.”

This operation was coordinated through the Texas Anti-Gang Center. The TAG serves as the unified headquarters for an estimated 75 - 100 of the region’s most knowledgeable and experienced federal, state and local anti-gang investigators, analysts and prosecutors. The TAG is comprised of various law enforcement agencies, and has implemented innovative approaches to fighting violent criminal gangs and the transnational criminal organizations. Today violent criminal gangs and their allied networks are involved in virtually every type of felonious activity, including drug production and distribution; weapons-smuggling, extortion, kidnapping and murder for hire; home-invasion; metal and heavy equipment theft; major fraud, money laundering and bulk cash smuggling; gambling and dog-fighting; and prostitution and human-trafficking, including both adults and children for sexual exploitation.

A federal criminal Indictment is a written statement of the essential facts of the offense charged. A defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. If convicted, the defendants’ sentence will be determined by the court after a review of the federal sentencing guidelines and factors unique to the case, including the defendant’s prior criminal record, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Dallas Police Department, Irving Police Department, Garland Police Department, Rockwall Police Department, Mesquite Police Department, Fort Worth Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney P.J. Meitl is prosecuting.