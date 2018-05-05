President Donald J. Trump’s Meeting Regarding Election Security

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump met yesterday with Attorney General Sessions, Secretary Nielsen, Director Coats, General Kelly, Ambassador Bolton, Don McGahn, and Director Wray to discuss the Administration’s efforts to bolster the security of the Nation’s election systems, including enhanced protections against malign foreign influence.

The Administration is focused on working with State and local election officials to ensure that every American’s vote counts and is counted correctly. The President received an update about current Federal election security-related efforts, including information sharing and best practices like using paper ballots, issuing security clearances, and conducting security assessments. He also reiterated his guidance that election security is national security. The Trump Administration will continue to provide the support necessary to the owners of election systems – State and local governments – to secure their election processes.