Art Saves Lives

Phoenix, Arizona - I got to experience the peaceful healing space at Phoenix’ Art Awakenings. I watched and listened as four amazing artists shared their recovery journeys. Once again, art therapy is saving lives.

Art Awakenings has 18 locations around the state, employing 13 art therapists. They have been busy changing lives for 20 years and are pleased awareness is growing in Arizona for their profession. Last year, the governor of Arizona, Governor Ducey, signed a law that authorized the State Department of Health Services to contract for mental health and behavioral health services of certified art therapists. Way to go, Governor Ducey!

Thank you to the four brave artists who shared their journey with me. And thank you for your gifts of your individual pieces of art. I will display them proudly in my office as I share your stories. And bravo to the amazing art therapists at Art Awakenings. Keep it up! Art saves lives!!

Art therapy is near and dear to my heart. To learn more about my initiative, Art Therapy: Healing with the HeART, click here. To stay updated on our events in the Office of the Second Lady, follow us on Twitter at @SecondLady.