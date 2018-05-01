U.S.-Honduras Bilateral Human Rights Working Group

Tegucigalpa, Honduras - Delegations from the United States and Honduras held the sixth meeting of the Bilateral Human Rights Working Group on April 30, in Tegucigalpa. This latest session of the Working Group brought together high-level U.S. and Honduran government officials to collaborate on improving the human rights situation in Honduras.

The Working Group addressed five themes: strengthening governmental human rights institutions; working with international human rights partners and civil society; citizen security; combating corruption and impunity; and migration issues. The U.S. delegation also met with a diverse group of local civil society organizations to discuss their views.

The U.S. delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs John Creamer; USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Latin America and the Caribbean Barbara Feinstein; and Director of Western Hemisphere Affairs for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Jon Piechowski.

The Honduran delegation was led by the Minister of the Presidency Ebal Díaz; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation María Dolores Aguero; the Minister of Security Julián Pacheco; the Minister of Human Rights Karla Cueva; the Minister of Defense Fredy Díaz; and in representation of the Judicial Branch, the President of the Supreme Court Rolando Argueta.