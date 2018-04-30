Secretary of State Pompeo's Meeting With His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

Washington, DC - Secretary Pompeo met with King Abdullah on April 30, and reaffirmed the strong bond and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan.

During their meeting, the leaders recommitted to defeating ISIS, working together to support bilateral ties between the United States and Jordan, and making progress on key regional issues, including the administration’s dedication to pursuing a lasting and comprehensive peace between Israel and the Palestinians that promises a brighter future for both. In this regard, the Secretary and King Abdullah agreed on the urgent need to confront Iran’s destabilizing presence and malign behaviors in Syria and the region.