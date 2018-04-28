Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Alfano

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on April 27, on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, to discuss our cooperation confronting regional security challenges including Russian malign influence, Iran’s destabilizing activities in the Middle East, Allied burden-sharing, and threats along NATO’s southern flank.

The two reiterated their mutual dedication and support to the NATO Alliance.

Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Alfano agreed to continue to work together to identify opportunities to work in unity with our other Allies to strengthen Europe’s security.