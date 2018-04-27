Acting FTC Chairman Ohlhausen Regarding Senate Confirmation of Joseph Simons, who will become Chairman, and Four other Commissioner Nominees

Washington, DC - Acting Federal Trade Commission Chairman Maureen K. Ohlhausen issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Joseph Simons, who will become the new FTC Chairman, and of Noah Joshua Phillips, Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, Rohit Chopra and Christine Wilson to also become new FTC Commissioners.

“I congratulate Joe, as well as Noah, Rebecca, and Rohit on their Senate confirmations. I look forward to welcoming them to the Commission once their appointments are made final by President Trump. I also congratulate Christine, who will take my seat if I am so fortunate as to be confirmed by the Senate as a Judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.”