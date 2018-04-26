Mayo Clinic statement in memory of Barbara Bush

Rochester, Minnesota - All of us at Mayo Clinic are deeply saddened at the passing of Barbara Bush, an emeritus member of the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees. We offer our deepest condolences to the Bush family at the loss of a woman whose kindness, grace and generosity have touched countless lives around the world.

Mrs. Bush had a long, close relationship with Mayo Clinic as a friend and advocate over many years. From 1993 to 2001, Mrs. Bush served with distinction as a member of the Board of Trustees. She would later note the honor she felt in serving on the board, and she often shared her belief that Mayo Clinic is a special place.

Mayo Clinic is stronger today in service to our patients as a result of Barbara Bush’s many contributions to advancing our mission. As an enduring part of her legacy at Mayo Clinic, each year the Barbara Bush Distinguished Fellowship Award is given to an individual who represents the highest level of professional skills and humanitarian values.

For 13 years, President and Mrs. Bush graciously opened their home at Walker Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, to host Mayo Clinic benefactors to help Mayo express our vision for the future of health care.

In 2010, in honor of their commitment to Mayo Clinic, Mayo established an endowment in honor of President and Mrs. Bush: the George H.W. and Barbara P. Bush Strategic Initiative Fund in Education.

Most recently, in 2017, President and Mrs. Bush established the George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush Scholarship, which will be awarded to one student each year at the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine.

Barbara Bush was a treasured member of the Mayo Clinic family and will be deeply missed.