Seven Nominations Sent to the Senate

Dan Michael Berkovitz, of Maryland, to be a Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for a term expiring April 13, 2023, vice Sharon Y. Bowen, resigned.

Michelle Bowman, of Kansas, to be a Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for the unexpired term of fourteen years from February 1, 2006, vice Stanley Fischer, resigned.

James W. Carroll, Jr., of Virginia, to be Director of National Drug Control Policy, vice Michael P. Botticelli, resigned.

Richard Clarida, of Connecticut, to be a Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for the unexpired term of fourteen years from February 1, 2008, vice Daniel K. Tarullo, resigned.

Richard Clarida, of Connecticut, to be Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for a term of four years, vice Stanley Fischer, resigned.

Mark Van Dyke Holmes, of New York, to be a Judge of the United States Tax Court for a term of fifteen years. (Reappointment)

James E. Hubbard, of Colorado, to be Under Secretary of Agriculture for Natural Resources and Environment, vice Robert Bonnie, resigned.