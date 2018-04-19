Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence on the Passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush

Washington, DC - Statement from Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence on the Passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush:

"Karen and I send our deepest sympathies to President Bush and the entire Bush family with the passing of Barbara Bush. Barbara Bush was a woman of unique strength and grace whose devotion to her family was an inspiration to every American. Mrs. Bush’s example in public life and her encouragement made a lasting impact on our family, as it did on the families of millions of Americans, and she will be missed. We offer our deepest condolences to the entire Bush family during this difficult time and we will be praying for all who mourn the passing of this good and great woman. God bless Barbara Bush."