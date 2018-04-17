Showing Senate Spouses the Benefits of Art Therapy

Washington, DC - It was such a pleasure today to show the Senate Spouses the amazing work being done by Tracy’s Kids at Children’s National Health System in Washington, DC.

Tracy’s Kids uses art therapy to help young cancer patients and their families cope with the emotional stress and trauma of cancer and its treatment. Their service is provided at no cost to the children and families they serve at seven locations throughout the United States.

The spouses were able to experience an art therapy session first hand and catch my passion for this amazing therapy.

We were able to hear success stories from the art therapists themselves during a roundtable with therapists, parents and hospital administrators.

Cancer is difficult any time for anyone. But when it touches the life of a child, it can be very difficult for not only the child, but the entire family. The art therapists with Tracy’s Kids not only ease that burden, but they bring relief and even joy to what could otherwise be unbearable.

Thank you to the Senate Spouses for taking the time to better understand art therapy. And thank you to Children’s National Health System and Tracy’s Kids for showing us a window into your world. Thank you for all you do! To learn more about Tracy’s Kids, visit https://tracyskids.org .