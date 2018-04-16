New Arizona Law to Protect Data Breach Victims

Yuma, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich is proud to announce Governor Ducey signed HB2154 into law, updating and strengthening Arizona’s data breach consumer protection statute. The bill, sponsored by Representative T.J. Shope and authored by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, bolsters protections and adds notification requirements for victims of a data breach.

“I applaud Representative Shope and members of the legislature for adopting these common sense improvements to our data breach laws,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “Consumers have a right to know when their sensitive information has been breached so they can protect themselves from financial loss. A key component of the legislation was notification to the Attorney General’s Office of a breach. My office will be better positioned to investigate massive breaches in the future and assist consumers to protect their assets from theft.”

Highlights from the new state law include: