Acting Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With Haitian President Jovenel Moise

Lima, Peru - Acting Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met with Haitian President Jovenel Moise yesterday on the margins of the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru to discuss security and economic growth in Haiti, as well as democracy in the region.

Acting Secretary Sullivan thanked President Moise for his leadership as Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and urged consensus within the organization to promote and defend democracy. The Acting Secretary and President Moise also discussed the importance of continued support for the Haitian National Police.

The two leaders agreed that Haiti and its partners should increase efforts to improve the investment climate in Haiti to create jobs for Haitians and increase economic prosperity.