Lao New Year

Washington, DC - Acting Secretary of State John J. Sullivan: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend best wishes to the people of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic as they celebrate “Pi Mai Lao” on April 14.

"Our bilateral Comprehensive Partnership continues to grow, as exemplified recently by the first-ever visit to Laos by a U.S. Secretary of Commerce and visits by three delegations from the U.S. House of Representatives. The strong and growing people-to-people ties between our two countries, and our continued support for the Lao government’s development goals, in particular assistance in clearing unexploded ordnance, further demonstrates our commitment to a lasting and productive friendship with Laos.

"I wish all Lao people a prosperous and joyful Lao New Year."