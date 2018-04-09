Five Nominations Sent to the Senate Today

Washington, DC - Five Nominations Sent to the Senate Today:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Michael Faulkender, of Maryland, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, vice Karen Dynan.

Kenneth S. George, of Texas, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay.

William Charles McIntosh, of Michigan, to be an Assistant Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, vice Michelle DePass, resigned.

David Schenker, of New Jersey, to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Near Eastern Affairs), vice Anne W. Patterson, resigned.

Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, of Maryland, to be a Federal Trade Commissioner for the term of seven years from September 26, 2015, vice Edith Ramirez, term expired.