St. Patricks day DUI Detail results

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma Police Department conducted an impaired driving detail on Thursday, March 15, Friday, March 16, and Saturday, March 17, 2018 with help from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The focus was impaired driving and the apprehension of impaired drivers.

During this detail we had 9 extra officers working and they conducted 74 traffic stops which resulted in: