Adult Crafts

Yuma, Arizona - Adults 18 and older are invited to the Heritage Library for relaxing crafts! Some supplies will be provided. There is no charge to attend.

Wednesday, April 4th @ 1:00 p.m.

Shaving Cream Paper Marbling

Learn how to make marbled paper for crafting from basic household ingredients!



Wednesday, April 11th @ 1:00 p.m.

Tissue Paper Flowers

Learn how to make Mexican-style tissue paper flowers.



Wednesday, April 18th @ 1:00 p.m.

Yarn Pompoms

Learn a simple method for making yarn pompoms that can be used for a variety of fun craft projects.



Wednesday, April 25th @ 1:00 p.m.

Recycled Book Butterflies

Make beautiful butterflies by recycling old books!



Saturday, April 28th @ 11:00 a.m.

Adult Recess

Indulge your inner child join us to play with Play-Doh and build with LEGO blocks!



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Street. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.