Forklift Fire at Taylor Farms

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, shortly after 5:00 am, a forklift was reported to be on fire at Taylor Farms, 4375 East Gila Ridge Road. Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find flames coming from a propane powered forklift and a nearby 1000 gallon propane storage tank. The fire was contained and the tanks cooled until the propane burned off and the fires were extinguished.

A forklift was reported to have been in the process of refueling when the fire occurred. The forklift and storage tank were both damaged by the fire. There were no reported injuries and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.