Lockdown lifted at Carver Elementary School

Yuma, Arizona - Today at approximately 2:13 p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to a report of threats with a handgun at Carver Elementary School, located at 1341 W. 5th Street. Officers responded to the school and placed it on lockdown.

Arriving officers split up; some were attempting to locate the male subject while others were locating witnesses. Witnesses that were interviewed did see the male subject, but did not see him threaten anyone or display a handgun towards anyone.

The male subject was identified and located at his residence. Officers interviewed the subject and he stated he was near the school, but did not have a weapon on him. He was not armed when officers made contact.

Once it was determined that there was no threat, the school lockdown was lifted.