Knit or Crochet Night

Yuma, Arizona - Like to knit or crochet? Beginning Monday, April 2nd, the Main Library will host “Knit or Crochet Night” every Monday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Mingle with like-minded makers and swap patterns, ideas, and tips. Beginners to experts are welcome! Please bring your own supplies. One-on-one assistance is available.

There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.