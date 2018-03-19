Thinking Money Exhibit

Yuma, Arizona - Thinking Money is a new traveling exhibition designed to teach tweens, teens and the adults in their lives about money. Through an adventure-themed storyline, interactive iPad content and other fun activities, Thinking Money explores themes like wants vs. needs, preparing for a rainy/sunny day, imagining your future self and avoiding financial fraud.

The public is invited to a grand opening ceremony on Monday, April 2nd, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Light refreshments will be served. Tour the exhibit and learn more about hands-on, kid-friendly workshops that will be offered about saving, spending, avoiding fraud, and more!



The interactive, all-ages exhibit will be at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive, through May 5th. The exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours, Monday-Thursday 9AM-9PM; Friday-Saturday 9AM-5PM.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.