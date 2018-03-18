MS-503 Gang Member Apprehended by Yuma Border Patrol Agents

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a gang member belonging to the Mara Salvatrucha-503 Gang early Monday morning.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday, Yuma Station agents responded to a call for assistance at Carver Park from the Yuma Police Department. After agents interviewed the subject, it was determined that the 20-year-old El Salvadoran national was illegally in the United States. He was arrested and transported to Yuma Station.

Agents positively identified the subject as Jose Rodriguez-Lopez and noted a MS-503 Gang tattoo across his chest. Rodriguez-Lopez claimed to have previously been a member of, MS-503, a branch of MS-13, a gang that originated in El Salvador and is notorious for extreme violence and bloodshed.

Rodriguez-Lopez had no record of any criminal or immigration arrests in the United States. He was processed for immigration violations.