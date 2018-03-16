Researching Land and Property Records Genealogical Style

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, March 31st, the Genealogical Society of Yuma will present “Researching Land and Property Records” at 10:30 a.m. at the Main Library. Guest speaker Joe Wehrle, Yuma County Accessor, will provide research guidelines and tips. Novice and experienced genealogy researchers are welcome! There is no charge to attend.

The Genealogical Society of Yuma offers a variety of programs to enhance and improve your genealogy research skills. For a full list of upcoming genealogy programs, visit www.gsya.org



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.